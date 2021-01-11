Gravesend Premiere New Song "End of the Line" From Upcoming New Album "Methods Of Human Disposal"

Gravesend premiere a new song entitled "End of the Line", taken from their upcoming new album "Methods Of Human Disposal". The record was recorded by Nolan Voss of Thirty Legion, mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Tomb Mold, Xibalba), mastered by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Vastum, Terminal Nation) and will be out in stores February 19th, 2021 via 20 Buck Spin.