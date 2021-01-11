Nightfall Premiere New Song "Killing Moon" From Upcoming New Album "At Night We Pray"

Melodic blackened death metal band Nightfall premiere a new song named "Killing Moon". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "At Night We Pray", which will be out in stores March 5, 2021 via Season of Mist.

Comments singer Efthimis Karadimas:

"'Killing Moon' is about losing yourself into horrifying thoughts. This is a fight you give every single day with depression. It is a real battlefield with you hiding in sloppy trenches, amid heavy bombardment. When the night falls, things become nastier; depression hits you harder in solitude. The burden is heavier when you are alone and all you need is peace of mind. You would beg for help, but it is like your voice is muted and none can hear you. None can understand the situation you are into. That makes you mad. Anger builds up. Faith collapses. You become prey to depression and your reactions turn violent. Only way out is that dim light of a guiding star you somehow trust it’s gonna save you. But is it true?"