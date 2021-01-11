Sur Austru Premiere New Song "Cel din Urma" From Upcoming New Album "Obâr?ie"
Romanian atmospheric folk/black metal unit Sur Austru premiere a new song itled "Cel din Urma", taken from their impending new album "Obâr?ie". The record will be out in stores February 12th via Avantgarde Music.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Malist Premiere New Song "Timeless Torch"
- Next Article:
Nightfall Premiere New Song "Killing Moon"
0 Comments on "Sur Austru Premiere New Song 'Cel din Urma'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.