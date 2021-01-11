Malist Premiere New Song "Timeless Torch" From Upcoming New Album "Karst Relict"
Russia -based black metal band Malist premiere a new song entitled "Timeless Torch", taken from their upcoming new album "Karst Relict", which will be out in stores March 12th via Northern Silence.
Check out now "Timeless Torch" below.

