Human Fortress Posts New Lyric Video "Dark Knight" Online

German power metal outfit Human Fortress has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Dark Knight." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Epic Tales & Untold Stories," which is set to be released on January 22nd through Massacre Records.

With the forthcoming album, Human Fortress express gratitude towards their fans, who have stood by their side for more than 20 years now. The album's front cover was created by Kristijan Kuliš. All songs were remastered by Alexander Krull at Mastersound Entertainment Studio.