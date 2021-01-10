Headline News
Megaforce Co-Founder Marsha Zazula Passes Away At The Age Of 68
Marsha Zazula, the woman who co-founded Megaforce Records with her husband Johnny Zazula, AKA Johnny Z, has sadly passed away the age of sixty eight after a struggle with cancer. Metal Underground sends our heartfelt condolences to Johnny Z and all of Marsha Zazula's family and friends.
The Zazulas co-founded Megaforce in 1983 and released Metallica's debut album, "Kill 'em All" that same year. The couple are also credited with launching the careers of such bands as Anthrax, Overkill and Exciter among several other thrash icons.
Several bands have posted short statements of condolence, such as Metallica, who wrote:
"Rest In Peace, Marsha. Thank you for everything.
Much love to Jonny Z & the Zazula family."
Exodus guitarist Gary Holt: "All of Exodus are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Marsha Zazula, one half of Megaforce records and legends to the entire early trash scene. We’ve known each other since the beginning and our most sincere condolences go out to Jon and the entire Megaforce family."
Overkill: "From the entire Overkill family we are saddened by the loss of Marsha Zazula. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jon and the entire Zazula family. Rest in Peace."
