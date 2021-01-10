Jon Schaffer’s Iced Earth Bandmates Issue Statement On Their Guitarist's Capitol Hill Riot Involvement

Jon Schaffer's Iced Earth bandmates have now officially distanced themselves from the the riot at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on January 6th, 2021. The band's guitarist and founder Schaffer is among those wanted by the FBI for storming Capitol Hill past Wednesday.

Singer Stu Block, bassist Luke Appleton, drummer Brent Smedley and guitarist Jake Dreyer issued the below statement regarding the incidents: