Jon Schaffer’s Iced Earth Bandmates Issue Statement On Their Guitarist's Capitol Hill Riot Involvement
Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)
Jon Schaffer's Iced Earth bandmates have now officially distanced themselves from the the riot at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on January 6th, 2021. The band's guitarist and founder Schaffer is among those wanted by the FBI for storming Capitol Hill past Wednesday.
Singer Stu Block, bassist Luke Appleton, drummer Brent Smedley and guitarist Jake Dreyer issued the below statement regarding the incidents:
"We want to thank those of you who have sent words of support in recent days. Some of you have been concerned by our silence, which we understand. We needed some time to properly process the information and find out some facts before we made a statement.
"First and foremost we absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building. We hope that all those involved that day are brought to justice to be investigated and answer for their actions.
"With broken hearts we are sending our love and compassion to everyone who has felt pain from the events on January 6th. We are deeply saddened and our hearts go out to the families of the lives lost that day. There are really no proper words to console. Just know we are with you in your shock, grief and pain. Much love to you all.
"Stu, Luke, Jake, Brent".
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Schaffer’s Iced Earth Bandmates Issue Statement"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.