Cambion Premiere New Song "Cities of Brass" From Upcoming New Album "Conflagrate the Celestial Refugium"
El Paso, Texas-based blackened death metal band Cambion premiere a new song named "Cities of Brass", taken from their upcoming new album "Conflagrate the Celestial Refugium", which will be out in stores February/March 2021 via Lavadome Productions.
Check out now "Cities of Brass" below.
