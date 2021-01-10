Cambion Premiere New Song "Cities of Brass" From Upcoming New Album "Conflagrate the Celestial Refugium"

El Paso, Texas-based blackened death metal band Cambion premiere a new song named "Cities of Brass", taken from their upcoming new album "Conflagrate the Celestial Refugium", which will be out in stores February/March 2021 via Lavadome Productions.

