Turris Eburnea Premiere New Song "Cotard Delusion" From Upcoming Self-Titled Album
Turris Eburnea premiere a new song titled "Cotard Delusion", taken from their upcoming new self-titled album. The group feature members of Cosmic Putrefaction (Gabriele Gramaglia) and Krallice (Nicholas McMaster), and will release the record on March 15th via Everlasting Spew Records and Caligari Records.
