Humanity's Last Breath Premiere New Track & Music Video "Glutton" From Upcoming New Album "Välde"
Swedish blackened death metal outfit Humanity's Last Breath premiere a new song and music video called "Glutton". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Välde", which will be out in stores February 12th, 2021 via Unique Leader Records.
