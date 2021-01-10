The Ruins Of Beverast Premiere New Song "Anchoress In Furs" From Upcoming New Album "The Thule Grimoires"

The Ruins Of Beverast premiere a new song entitled "Anchoress In Furs", taken from their upcoming new album "The Thule Grimoires", which will be out in stores February 5th via Ván Records.

Check out now "Anchoress In Furs" below.



