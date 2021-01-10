The Ruins Of Beverast Premiere New Song "Anchoress In Furs" From Upcoming New Album "The Thule Grimoires"
The Ruins Of Beverast premiere a new song entitled "Anchoress In Furs", taken from their upcoming new album "The Thule Grimoires", which will be out in stores February 5th via Ván Records.
Check out now "Anchoress In Furs" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
At The Gates Joins Mexico Metal Fest Line-up
- Next Article:
Humanity's Last Breath Premiere New Track & Video
0 Comments on "The Ruins Of Beverast Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.