At The Gates Joins An Already Loaded Mexico Metal Fest Line-up
Veteran Swedish death metal band, At The Gates, joined an already stacked Mexico Metal Fest line-up set to take place October 29th, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "At The Gates Joins Mexico Metal Fest Line-up"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.