Watch: New Video Of Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Marching At Previous Pro-Trump Rally Sharing His Political Viewpoint

As reported earlier this week Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer was seemingly among those who stormed the D.C. Capitol building on January 6th. This has resulted in local D.C. police and the FBI looking for him.

Yesterday German newspaper Die Welt, now shared a clip of interviewing the musician, in which he voices his political viewpoint and almost prophetic words on what would end up happening a few months later.

You can view the entire video HERE.