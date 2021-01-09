Portrayal of Guilt Premiere New Song "Garden of Despair" From Upcoming New Album "We Are Always Alone"
Austin, TX hardcore noise trio Portrayal of Guilt premiere a new song named "Garden of Despair". The track is off of their impending new album "We Are Always Alone", which will be out in stores January 29, 2021 through Closed Casket Activities.
