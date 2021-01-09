Ildaruni Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Treading the Path of Cryptic Wisdom" From Upcoming New Album "Beyond Unseen Gateways"
Armenian metal band Ildaruni premiere a new song and lyric video "Treading the Path of Cryptic Wisdom". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Beyond Unseen Gateways", which will be released by Black Lion Records on March 19th.
