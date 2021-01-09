Altered Dead Premiere New Song "Thrawing In Agony" From Upcoming New Album "Returned To Life"
Southern Vancouver Island-based death metal duo Altered Dead premiere a new song entitled "Thrawing In Agony", taken from their upcoming new album "Returned To Life". The effort will be out in stores January 25th via Memento Mori (CD ) and Fucking Kill Records on February 28th (vinyl edition).
Check out now "Thrawing In Agony" below.
