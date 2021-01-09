The Pretty Reckless Premiere New Single “And So It Went” Feat. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello

The Pretty Reckless premiere their new track “And So It Went” which boasts a guest appearance from Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello. The band's new record “Death By Rock And Roll” will be out in storers on February 12th through Fearless Records.

“Death By Rock And Roll” will also feature a guest appearance from Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron on the song “Only Love Can Save Me Now“.

Comments frontwoman Taylor Momsen:

“The world has been in such a state of civil unrest. ‘And So It Went‘ basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I’m not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song.”