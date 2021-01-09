The Pretty Reckless Premiere New Single “And So It Went” Feat. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello
The Pretty Reckless premiere their new track “And So It Went” which boasts a guest appearance from Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello. The band's new record “Death By Rock And Roll” will be out in storers on February 12th through Fearless Records.
“Death By Rock And Roll” will also feature a guest appearance from Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron on the song “Only Love Can Save Me Now“.
Comments frontwoman Taylor Momsen:
“The world has been in such a state of civil unrest. ‘And So It Went‘ basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I’m not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Baest Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
Altered Dead Premiere New Song "Thrawing In Agony"
0 Comments on "The Pretty Reckless Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.