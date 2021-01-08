Baest Releases New Music Video "Meathook Massacre"

Danish death metal outfit, Baest, have released "Meathook Massacre," the second single of their upcoming album Necro Sapiens, out March 5. The single is accompanied by a live performance video recorded in their studio.

The band comments: "The video for 'Meathook Massacre' is from the recording process of the Necro Sapiens album. The whole album was recorded live, every one of us tracking simultaneously - and the observant listener is able to spot some tracks, that made it to the final cut as well! (Disclaimer: the lights weren’t as cool for the whole recording, sadly…)"

About "Meathook Massacre": "In his den of violence, a specialist in pain and suffering resides. A torture mercenary, who lives to see the everflowing stream of malicious desires of the elite, satisfied. We welcome you, to his Meathook Massacre."