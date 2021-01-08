Asphyx Posts New Music Video "The Nameless Elite" Online

The legendary Dutch Death doom elite Asphyx will soon be releasing their much anticipated new, 10th full studio album "Necroceros" worldwide on January 22nd, 2021.

Asphyx are now launching a new single for the album with the song "The Nameless Elite" today, which can also be seen in a video created by Maurice Swinkels / Younique Film (Legion Of The Damned, Exodus, Kataklysm, etc.) below.

Asphyx frontman Martin van Drunen checked in about the song and clip as follows:

"This third single of our forthcoming ‘Necroceros’ album is entitled “The Nameless Elite” and is about modern-day warfare, especially about the brave men and women in the many international elite units that combat any form of terror to protect us all against violent acts of insanity.

"We thought the location at the Overloon War Museum was a fantastic one to shoot a video for any kind of song dealing about war and the Sherman tank in the clip actually did serve during WWII on the battlefields in that area. It may not be directly related to the content of the track, but Asphyx is a band that has always and will always take on any subject concerning war, without glorifying it. War is Hell.

"We would very much like to thank the wonderful cooperative people of the Overloon War Museum in The Netherlands for giving us permission to shoot there, causing pleasant chaos with our noise and smoke!"