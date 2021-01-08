Headline News

D.C. Police Now Looking For Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer

Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)

It seems like the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are currently looking for Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer, who is thought to have been among those who unlawfully entered the United States Capitol Building on January 06th. As reported yesterday Schaffer is thought to have been among those who, as part of a pro-Donald Trump related protest contesting the results of the most recent U.S. election, to breach the U.S. Capitol Grounds.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have shared this PDF of persons of interest they are searching for in connection to the breach, including the picture thought to be of Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer.