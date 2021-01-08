Earshot Premiere New Single “Been A Long Time”
Earshot are back with new material and premiere their new song “Been A Long Time“. The track is the band's first new music to arrive in five years. The group’s current lineup features frontman/guitarist Wil Martin, guitarist Aaron Fink (ex-Breaking Benjamin), guitarist Andy Stafford, bassist John Novak and drummer Mike Sylvia.
Tells frontman/guitarist Wil Martin:
“We worked remotely and recorded our parts separately. It wasn’t the perfect situation but it’s what we’ve got to work with at the moment. Thankfully, we all work well together and are experienced in the studio so the creativity and energy levels were just as high as if we were together in one room. I think Earshot fans will recognize the same melodically-driven rock songs that we’ve become known for but with a bit more mature and refined edge.”
