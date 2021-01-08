Allegaeon Premiere Music Video For “In Flanders Fields”

Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)

Allegaeon premiere a new music video for their track “In Flanders Fields”, which was a b-side to the group’s recent digital single, “Concerto In Dm“.

Explains guitarist Greg Burgess:

“In 1915, Canadian poet and military doctor Major John McCrae lost one of his best friends to a German artillery shell, during the second battle of Ypres. Inspired by grief, McCrae began the first draft of ‘In Flanders Fields’. Three years afterwards, the poem had such an impact, people started honoring soldiers by wearing poppies on their lapels.

Being from the US, I was unaware of this poem and tradition, until we were on tour in Canada with NeObliviscaris in 2018. After being stranded by an ice storm in Ottawa, I was introduced to this poem and it struck a chord with me – inevitably this piece of the same name followed. As for the video – do we really need another classical video set in a beautiful place, having the performer with eyes closed perform? Probably not. Do we need a video where we have the juxtaposition of a classical guitarist in a beautiful place, while repping tech death? Survey says…why not!”