Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Track “Lifeblood”

Brand Of Sacrifice premiere the title track to their impending new album “Lifeblood“, out in stores March 05th through Blood Blast Distrbution. The album will also feature guest contributions by members of I Prevail, Emmure, Shadow Of Intent, Traitors and Viscera.

Comment Brand Of Sacrifice:

“‘Demon King‘ was by far the biggest Brand Of Sacrifice release yet. The single got on tons of playlists, some play on Sirius XM Liquid Metal, countless reaction videos and more… To say our expectations were surpassed is an understatement and the support is insane! That song has a bounce and groove that’s indicative of some of the catchier moments on ‘Lifeblood‘, which we hone in on in the title track that closes out the album’s 12 tracks. The hook is just on another level, and the build up to the climactic ending somehow feels like the perfect conclusion to the album, yet also the impetus to click replay. We can’t wait to show you what’s in store!”