"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Malice Divine Premiere New Song & Playthrough Video "In Time" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album

posted Jan 7, 2021 at 4:23 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Malice Divine - a new melodic black/death metal solo project from Toronto, Canada - premieres a new song and playthrough video called "In Time", taken from his upcoming self-titled debut album. The record will be released on February 19th.


Explains multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ric Galvez:

“The listening experience I am trying to give the fans with this album is a highly dynamic one that maintains the listener’s interest with hard-hitting riffs, catchy and aggressive vocals, epic guitar solos that range from being very melodic to an all-out frenzy of shred, and the occasional moments of beautiful and captivating classical guitar sections.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Malice Divine Premiere New Song & Playthrough Clip"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 