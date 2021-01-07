Malice Divine Premiere New Song & Playthrough Video "In Time" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
Malice Divine - a new melodic black/death metal solo project from Toronto, Canada - premieres a new song and playthrough video called "In Time", taken from his upcoming self-titled debut album. The record will be released on February 19th.
Explains multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ric Galvez:
“The listening experience I am trying to give the fans with this album is a highly dynamic one that maintains the listener’s interest with hard-hitting riffs, catchy and aggressive vocals, epic guitar solos that range from being very melodic to an all-out frenzy of shred, and the occasional moments of beautiful and captivating classical guitar sections.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Malice Divine Premiere New Song & Playthrough Clip"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.