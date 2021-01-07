Malice Divine Premiere New Song & Playthrough Video "In Time" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album

Malice Divine - a new melodic black/death metal solo project from Toronto, Canada - premieres a new song and playthrough video called "In Time", taken from his upcoming self-titled debut album. The record will be released on February 19th.





Explains multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ric Galvez:

“The listening experience I am trying to give the fans with this album is a highly dynamic one that maintains the listener’s interest with hard-hitting riffs, catchy and aggressive vocals, epic guitar solos that range from being very melodic to an all-out frenzy of shred, and the occasional moments of beautiful and captivating classical guitar sections.”