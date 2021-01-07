Dead World Reclamation Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Heralds of the Formless One" From Upcoming New Album "Aura of Iniquity"
Arizona-based death metal band Dead World Reclamation premiere a new song and lyric video entitled "Heralds of the Formless One", taken from their upcoming new album "Aura of Iniquity", which will be out in stores April 23rd via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Heralds of the Formless One" below.
