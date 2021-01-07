Dead World Reclamation Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Heralds of the Formless One" From Upcoming New Album "Aura of Iniquity"

Arizona-based death metal band Dead World Reclamation premiere a new song and lyric video entitled "Heralds of the Formless One", taken from their upcoming new album "Aura of Iniquity", which will be out in stores April 23rd via Bandcamp.

