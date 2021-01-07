Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer Allegedly Among Those Who Stormed The U.S. Capitol Building In Washington, DC

Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)

It seems that Iced Earth guitarist/vocalist Jon Schaffer was among the Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC on, January 06th. Shaffer allegedly confirmed his attendance at the protests to German news outlet Die Welt.



Another picture shared by CBS News below seems to display him having been among those who breached the Capitol building in Washington, wearing the same outfit in the Die Welt article.