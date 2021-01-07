Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer Allegedly Among Those Who Stormed The U.S. Capitol Building In Washington, DC
Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)
It seems that Iced Earth guitarist/vocalist Jon Schaffer was among the Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC on, January 06th. Shaffer allegedly confirmed his attendance at the protests to German news outlet Die Welt.
Another picture shared by CBS News below seems to display him having been among those who breached the Capitol building in Washington, wearing the same outfit in the Die Welt article.
Police attempt to retake Capitol from protesters https://t.co/bku3yGU7y0 pic.twitter.com/ZCWYbDccNp— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Greg Puciato Premieres Music Video
- Next Article:
Dead World Reclamation Premiere New Song & Video
0 Comments on "Iced Earth Frontman Allegedly Stormed U.S. Capitol"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.