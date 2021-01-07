Greg Puciato Premieres Music Video For “Don’t Wanna Deal”

Greg Puciato (The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) premieres a new clip from his ‘Fuck Content‘ online performance. That event took place last month and saw him perform “Don’t Wanna Deal” from his debut solo effort “Child Soldier: Creator Of God”.

Says Puciato:

“I ‘Don’t Wanna Deal‘ with having to come up with something to say about this song or video clip so I’m not gonna.”