Greg Puciato Premieres Music Video For “Don’t Wanna Deal”

posted Jan 7, 2021 at 3:39 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of The Dillinger Escape Plan

Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)

Greg Puciato (The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) premieres a new clip from his ‘Fuck Content‘ online performance. That event took place last month and saw him perform “Don’t Wanna Deal” from his debut solo effort “Child Soldier: Creator Of God”.

Says Puciato:

“I ‘Don’t Wanna Deal‘ with having to come up with something to say about this song or video clip so I’m not gonna.”

