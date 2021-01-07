Greg Puciato Premieres Music Video For “Don’t Wanna Deal”
Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)
Greg Puciato (The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) premieres a new clip from his ‘Fuck Content‘ online performance. That event took place last month and saw him perform “Don’t Wanna Deal” from his debut solo effort “Child Soldier: Creator Of God”.
Says Puciato:
“I ‘Don’t Wanna Deal‘ with having to come up with something to say about this song or video clip so I’m not gonna.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fuck The Facts Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Iced Earth Frontman Allegedly Stormed U.S. Capitol
0 Comments on "Greg Puciato Premieres Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.