Fuck The Facts Premiere New Music Video “Dropping Like Flies”
Fuck The Facts premiere a new official music video for “Dropping Like Flies” off of their latest album “Pleine Noirceur“. The band shares the David Hall-helmed clip via YouTube, streaming for you below.
Comments guitarist Topon Das:
“His unique approach to making videos has always been inspiring to us and we’ve always given him carte blanche (just watch our video for ‘Everywhere Yet Nowhere’‘). For the ‘Dropping Like Flies‘ video Dave manages to give the viewer an uncomfortable and satirical look at the devastating opioid epidemic. Highlighting just how much this issue is not taken seriously enough.”
Adds Director David Hall himself:
“The main inspiration for the video for ‘Dropping Like Flies‘ came directly from Mel’s lyrics. She eloquently sings about addiction as an epidemic and society’s response: ‘help isn’t on the way.’ I wanted to present a vision of hopelessness, the brutal ravaging of addiction, the pervasiveness of prescription meds, the economic forces that conspire, and show some faces not commonly presented as addicts: white people, senior citizens, the middle and upper class. Addiction transcends all demographics. God sends flies to wounds he should heal. Pills rain down from heaven.”

