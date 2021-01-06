Column

DIY Update: 3 Livestream Ideas You Can Use Today! A No Nonsense Guide To Unique Livestreams

I talk a lot of the time with people about they need to do more live streams and the concept seems to be generally very intimidating to them. I totally get it. Performance live streams are hard. Getting the audio right, the visuals, all that jazz is not easy stuff. So what if there were other variations on live streams you could do that maybe weren’t as labor intensive?

Well it turns out there are! I wanted to break down three of my favorite types of streams that don’t require complex rigs. These include conversations with other bands, behind the scenes run downs and of course video game streams. Some of these ideas might be corny to you, but maybe one of them will inspire you to do more!

3. Conversations With Other Bands

This one was always cool to me because it really allows you to engage with your community while also creating some nifty content. Literally all you do is invite a friend's band to a livestream conversation with you. Then you interview each other or reminisce about good times or whatever.

It’s an easy way to foster scene unity and also give people a meaningful sense of connection to the music that they love. You want to position yourself as someone who elevates those around them. One of the best ways to do that is to give others a platform.

2. Behind The Scenes Run Downs

Musicians love to talk about gear at shows and in interviews – so why don’t you do this on your social media or in your live streams? It always bothers me when people don’t embrace this. It can take so many forms too!

A behind the scenes rundown can be anything from showing off your pedal board and all the cool noises you can make, to letting people see your home studio and what you do to record. Hell, it can even just be you talking to the screen for a bit about your upcoming plans and taking questions now and again!

1. Video Game Streams

I won’t lie, this is the one I know the least about. Perhaps that’s why I left it to the end, so I wouldn’t have to think about it. But here’s the thing – Twitch is popping off and you can actually make money on their – just because people are watching your shit.

People love this type of content too – it gives them a chance to feel like they are just hanging out with the band. It’s a good way to share some cool info without getting too intense. And you literally get to play video games while you do it. My guys in Golgothan are particularly great at this. Check them out here: https://www.twitch.tv/golgothantv

In brief – there are a lot of possibilities with live streams. They don’t need to be intimidating and hard. It can be as easy as talking to a friend's band, showing off some of your gear or recording techniques or even just playing video games. So what’s stopping you from getting on board?