Here Lies Man Premiere New Song "Collector Of Vanities" From Upcoming New Album "Ritual Divination"
Here Lies Man premiere a new song named "Collector Of Vanities", taken from their upcoming new album "Ritual Divination". The record will be available on LP, CD and download on January 22nd, 2021 via RidingEasy Records.
Check out now "Collector Of Vanities" below.
Explains vocalist and guitarist Marcos Garcia:
“Musically it’s an opening up more to traditional rock elements. It’s always been our intention to explore. And, as we travelled deeper into this musical landscape, new features revealed themselves.”
