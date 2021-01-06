Devotion Premiere New Track "Virtue Besmirched" From Forthcoming New Album "The Harrowing"
Valencia, Spain-based death metal quintet Devotion premiere a new track called "Virtue Besmirched". The song is off of their forthcoming second album "The Harrowing", which will be released on Memento Mori January 21st.
Check out now "Virtue Besmirched" below.
