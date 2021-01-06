Summoning The Lich Premiere New Song "The Nightmare Begins" From Upcoming Debut Album "United in Chaos"

Missouri’s death metal four-piece Summoning The Lich premiere a new song titled "The Nightmare Begins", taken from their impending debut album "United in Chaos". The record will be out in stores February 26th on Prosthetic.

Tell Summoning the Lich:

“‘The Nightmare Begins’ kicks off our album United in Chaos and introduces you to the Kingdom of Rodor and the unbounding malevolence about to be unleashed upon it. This single takes the perilous climb in an attempt to thwart the inevitable birth of the Lich and summons forth his power as we enter the new year.”