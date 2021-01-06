Maudiir Premiere New Song "The Slumber" From Upcoming New EP "La Part du Diable"

Montreal-based black/thrash metal unit Maudiir premiere a new song entitled "The Slumber", taken from their upcoming new EP "La Part du Diable". The EP will include five tracks and almost 25 minutes of music and is set for release on February 19th, 2021.

Check out now "The Slumber" below.





Explain Maudiir:

“The song is about the worst personality traits we have seen awaken in some people, and that might have stayed dormant if not for the current situation. As such, it fits within the conception of the EP as a whole, which was inspired by reactions from people to the health crisis created by Covid, the political climate in the US, and conspiracy theories.”