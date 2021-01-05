Korpse Premiere New Song "Genocidal Bloodbath" From Upcoming New Album "Insufferable Violence"
Korpse premiere a new song entitled "Genocidal Bloodbath", taken from their upcoming new album "Insufferable Violence", which will be out in stores February 26th via Unique Leader Records.
Check out now "Genocidal Bloodbath" below.
