Chimp Spanner Premiere New Single "Tombstone City"
Guitarist Paul Ortiz' one man project Chimp Spanner premiere a new stand-alone single named "Tombstone City". He promises more new material throughout the new year, which will be dropped without warning.
Tells Ortiz:
"Hey everyone! It's a new year so maybe, just maybe, it's time for a new song right? I figured the best way for me to get music to you all is to go old school and just share it as and when it's done. Sometimes singles, maybe sometimes EPs, who knows."
