Stortregn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Cosmos Eater" From Upcoming New Album "Impermanence"

Swiss band Stortregn premiere a new song and lyric video entitled "Cosmos Eater", taken from their upcoming new album "Impermanence". The record is set for a March 12th release by the group’s new label, The Artisan Era.

Comment the band:

“With a downpour of eight cosmic tracks, crafted with stellar riffs, thundering blast beats, and violence, we are ready to unleash our 5th studio album Impermanence onto the world! We’ve put our souls into this craft, exploring a wide range of musical influences and themes, all interconnected to create a paradigm of epicness. With this album, we managed to merge the contemporary tech-death sound and ideas with our older influences. Impermanence isn’t just a new studio album: it’s a face-melting sonic eruption! The storm is coming, you have been warned…”