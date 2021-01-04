Headline News

Ex Children Of Bodom Frontman Alexi Laiho Passes Away

Band Photo: Children of Bodom (?)

Alexi Laiho, former frontman of Finnish metal band Children Of Bodom, has passed away at the age of 41. A statement from Children Of Bodom reads as follows:

"One of the most renowned guitarists in the world, Alexi Laiho, has passed away. The musician, most notably known as the front man of Children of Bodom, died in his home in Helsinki, Finland, last week. Laiho had suffered from long-term health issues during his last years.

"More than 25 years of friendship. We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal song writer and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Memories and Alexi’s music will live forever.

"Our thoughts are with Alexi’s family during this difficult time.

"-Henkka, Janne and Jaska"

Furthermore, his Bodom After Midnight bandmates have posted the following message:

"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho. We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member. Our journey together as a band had only just begun so there’s no words to describe the shock and the bottomless grief that all of us feel.

"May your soul rest in peace, you will be eternally missed. We love you brother.

"Our deepest condolences go to his family. No further announcements nor interviews will be given at this time. We kindly ask to respect our need to process and go through this terrible situation in privacy. Thank you for your understanding and support.

"Daniel, Mitja & Waltteri"

Laiho co-founded Children Of Bodom in 1993, with the band going on to become one of the most successful death metal acts to emerge from Finland. After splitting with the band, he announced in March of last year the formation of a new band, Bodom After Midnight, who recorded three songs and a music video, which have yet to be released. He was also known for his time with such other Finnish bands as Impaled Nazarene, Sinergy and Thy Serpent.