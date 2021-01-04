Bleed Premiere New Song "Burn Serpent" From Upcoming New Self-Titled EP
New Jersey's slam/death metal outfit Bleed premiere a new song named "Burn Serpent". The track taken from their forthcoming new self-titled EP, which will be out in stores January 8, 2021.
Check out now "Burn Serpent" below.
