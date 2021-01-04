Noen Hater Oss Premiere New Song "Liksvøpet" From Upcoming New Album "Siste stopp skjærsilden"

Stavanger, Norway-based black metal duo Noen Hater Oss premiere a new song entitled "Liksvøpet", taken from their upcoming new album "Siste stopp skjærsilden", which will be released on CD in January by Nykta Records.