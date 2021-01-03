Exclusive

Iron Wings Premiere New Song "Devil's Lullaby" From Upcoming New Album

Hailing from Riga, Latvia thrashing heavy metal band Iron Wings have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Devil's Lullaby". The track is taken from an upcoming new album the band plans to release this year.

Check out now "Devil's Lullaby" below.

Explain the band:

"The song is a single from the upcoming album. The main theme of the song is one of Shakespeare's most famous quotes "Hell is empty and all the devils are here". The song and the upcoming album form parallels with the already released album “Dzejnieks” ("The Poet").

The main idea of the song is to make us to think about what we have become in less than a year, when even the closest people and friends in the saturated sea of views lose their humanity and are ready to tear each other apart in the name of only acceptable ideas.

This fear, ignorance, intolerance of diversity of opinion is also the poison that poisoned our world and ourselves. Are we, the society that incites hatred, not the ones who create this hell in which we live?"