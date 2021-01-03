Portrayal of Guilt Premiere New Music Video "2020 Will Burn In Hell Forever"
Austin's Portrayal of Guilt premiere a new song aptly titled "2020 Will Burn In Hell Forever". In other news the band will be releasing their new full-length, "We Are Always Alone" on January 29, 2021 through Closed Casket Activities.
Check out now "2020 Will Burn In Hell Forever" below.
