Portrayal of Guilt Premiere New Music Video "2020 Will Burn In Hell Forever"

Austin's Portrayal of Guilt premiere a new song aptly titled "2020 Will Burn In Hell Forever". In other news the band will be releasing their new full-length, "We Are Always Alone" on January 29, 2021 through Closed Casket Activities.

Check out now "2020 Will Burn In Hell Forever" below.