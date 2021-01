Gateway Premiere New Song "Slumbering Crevasses" From Upcoming New EP "Flesh Reborn"

Bruges, Belgium-based death/doom unit Gateway premiere a new song titled "Slumbering Crevasses", taken from the upcoming new EP "Flesh Reborn". The effort will be out in stores later in the year via Chaos Records.

Slumbering Crevasses (Track) by Gateway

"Flesh Reborn"-EP tracklisting:

1. Hel

2. Slumbering Crevasses

3. Rack Crawler

4. Flesh Reborn