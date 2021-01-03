Gateway Premiere New Song "Slumbering Crevasses" From Upcoming New EP "Flesh Reborn"

Bruges, Belgium-based death/doom unit Gateway premiere a new song titled "Slumbering Crevasses", taken from the upcoming new EP "Flesh Reborn". The effort will be out in stores later in the year via Chaos Records.

<a href="https://gatewaydeathdoom.bandcamp.com/track/slumbering-crevasses-track">Slumbering Crevasses (Track) by Gateway</a>

"Flesh Reborn"-EP tracklisting:

1. Hel

2. Slumbering Crevasses

3. Rack Crawler

4. Flesh Reborn