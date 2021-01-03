Gateway Premiere New Song "Slumbering Crevasses" From Upcoming New EP "Flesh Reborn"
Bruges, Belgium-based death/doom unit Gateway premiere a new song titled "Slumbering Crevasses", taken from the upcoming new EP "Flesh Reborn". The effort will be out in stores later in the year via Chaos Records.
"Flesh Reborn"-EP tracklisting:
1. Hel
2. Slumbering Crevasses
3. Rack Crawler
4. Flesh Reborn
