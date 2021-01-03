Burning Palace Premiere New Music Video For "Plagues" From New Album "Hollow"
Santa Rosa, California-based blackened death metal outfit Burning Palace premiere a new music video for "Plagues". The track is taken from their new album "Hollow", which was released December 4, 2020 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Plagues" below.
