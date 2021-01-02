Fallen Arise Premiere New Lyric Video For "Forever Winter" From Latest Album "Enigma"
Athens, Greece-based symphonic metal band Fallen Arise have premiere a new official lyric video for their song “Forever Winter”, taken from their latest album “Enigma” which was released on April 10th, 2020 via Rock Of Angels Records.
