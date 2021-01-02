Pounder Premiere New Song "Hard City" From Upcoming New Album "Breaking The World"
Los Angeles, California-based heavy metal trio Pounder premiere a new song called "Hard City", taken from their upcoming new album "Breaking The World". The record will be released January 29, 2021 via Shadow Kingdom Records.
