Këkht Aräkh Premiere New Song "Thorns" From Upcoming New Album "Pale Swordsman"
Hailing from Ukraine black metal unit Këkht Aräkh premiere a new song entitled "Thorns". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Pale Swordsman", which will be out in stores later this year via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Thorns" below.
