Moxiebeat Premiere New Music Video For "People’s Protection Program" From Latest Album "Pop Sounds"
Grinding hardcore punk outfit Moxiebeat premiere a new music video for "People’s Protection Program". The track is taken from their latest album "Pop Sounds", out in stores via Ethospine Noise.
Tell the trio:
“We shot this video mostly at work, with our friends, in half a day. Most of the protest footage was also within a block of the set. We understand that all the murders at the hands of the state were a symptom of greater affliction [and] of deeper systemic infirmity, a condition rooted in the DNA of a well-oiled engine. A much-needed response to a culture of passivity is always lurking, trying to make sense at the crossroads of brazen tiki-torch bravado, economic plunder and a blanketed plague. 2020 was pure absurdity and this two-minute video is just a snapshot, a reaffirmation, while having a few sickening laughs doing it.”
