Moxiebeat Premiere New Music Video For "People’s Protection Program" From Latest Album "Pop Sounds"

posted Jan 1, 2021

Grinding hardcore punk outfit Moxiebeat premiere a new music video for "People’s Protection Program". The track is taken from their latest album "Pop Sounds", out in stores via Ethospine Noise.


“We shot this video mostly at work, with our friends, in half a day. Most of the protest footage was also within a block of the set. We understand that all the murders at the hands of the state were a symptom of greater affliction [and] of deeper systemic infirmity, a condition rooted in the DNA of a well-oiled engine. A much-needed response to a culture of passivity is always lurking, trying to make sense at the crossroads of brazen tiki-torch bravado, economic plunder and a blanketed plague. 2020 was pure absurdity and this two-minute video is just a snapshot, a reaffirmation, while having a few sickening laughs doing it.”

