Fedsmoker Premiere New Single "Splatter Pattern" From Upcoming New Split Release
Spokane, Washington-based grindcore/noise trio Fedsmoker premiere a new single entitled "Splatter Pattern". The track will appear on an forthcoming split that will be released on 12'' vinyl by Blackhouse Records Ltd in early 2021.
Check out now "Splatter Pattern" below.
What's Next?
