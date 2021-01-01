Fleshgod Apocalypse Premiere Cover Of Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”
Fleshgod Apocalypse premiere their take on Eiffel 65‘s 1998 hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)“.
Comments frontman Francesco Paoli:
“After the amazing response over our latest single “No,” we wanted to release something that could make the end of this shitty 2020 a bit funnier for everyone. That’s why we took a popular dance track from the 90s and made it the heaviest, angriest, bloodiest party song ever. We’re ready to blast your ears again in 2021, stay tuned!”
What's Next?
