OpEd

Greekbastard: 2020 Highlights (There aren't many...)

This beast we call 2020…we all know what happened, especially how it ravaged and destroyed concerts, tours and festivals throughout the year. Bands released albums that we didn’t know about, some that were going to be released have been postponed until 2021 and even worse, some bands have called it quits altogether. It’s been one for the ages… Now that all the negative shit is out of the way, let’s look back at some positives, specifically the ones I took notice of.



70,000 Tons of Metal Festival

We were all blind to what was stirring about at the time, but that’s the whole point of a metal festival in general. Put all the bullshit that ails you aside and enjoy being alive with your metal peers and some of your favorite bands. This year it was no different with acts such as Exodus, Emperor, Venom and Michael Schenker sailing along with thousands of headbangers to Cozumel, Mexico and back.



Finntroll – Vredesvävd

This is one of those casualties that I mentioned in the opening paragraph. This album was released in September to nary a mention in most metal blogs and magazines alike. Without a tour or festival dates to promote albums released this year, “Vredesvävd” has fallen into an abyss of forgotten albums, a shame since it’s some of their best work to date.



Necrophobic – Dawn of the Damned

To tell you the truth, I didn’t even know that Necrophobic even existed anymore. Call me a poseur or what have you, I just haven’t thought about them in a very long time. I was reading a chart of albums that were released in 2020 and was pleasantly surprised to see them listed. After a few spins of “Dawn of the Damned,” it’s become one of my favorite albums of the year. I know that’s not saying much due to the lack of releases we’re used to any “normal” year, but it is what it is.



Azarath – Saint Desecration

This is one album that I knew was going to be released in 2020. I’ve been pushing this band since I became knowledgeable of their existence back in 2017. Again, I’m late to the party with them, but so are many of you readers. This Polish blackened, extreme metal band is a fucking gem and “Saint Desecration” is another brilliant addition to an already stellar discography. Behemoth’s “Inferno” is a recording and founding member, what’s not to love?



In closing, we’re all hoping for a much better 2021, and for the return of live music in grand fashion. Plenty of festivals that are scheduled for the summer have been releasing daily line-ups recently, so I consider this a good omen. To all our readers, take care of yourselves and others and thanks for reading.

Greekbastard